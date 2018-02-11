Chili Cook-Off benefits Melha Sportsman’s Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual event Sunday that people who love good chili wouldn’t dare miss.

The Melha Sportsman’s Club attracted quite a crowd at the Melha Shriners Building for the annual Chili Cook-Off.

Those who know their chili can always count on a variety of their favorite dish. They keep coming back year after year.

Kristen Langevin of Agawam told 22News, “I love coming here on a cold day, it’s a great way to warm up and the chili is fantastic. And it’s a fun time for a good cause.”

Bob Wool from the Melha Sportsman Club said, “Chili is a stew made from peppers and meat, and what makes it great is the layering of flavors. A lot of ingredients, and each one adds something to it.”

Our 22News camera spotted Mayor Domenic Sarno among the crowd at the Chili Cook-Off, a fundraiser for the Melha Sportsman Club.