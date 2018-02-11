Chicopee set to make improvements to public safety

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee will be making significant improvements to public safety.

The City approved more than $1 million in improvements that include new firearms for police and a new fire pump truck for the city’s fire department.

City council member Joel McAuliffe told 22News the city wants to make sure that the city’s police and fire have the best equipment and resources to keep the city safe, “We have a long-standing tradition of making sure the men and woman of the city’s police and fire department have everything they need to provide a high level of public safety and we’re very proud of that and with these appropriations we’ll be able to continue to do that.”

The city also accepted a grant that will allow the city’s dispatch center to serve as a regional dispatch to serve multiple communities across western Massachusetts.