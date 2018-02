CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking the public for help in identifying a person whom they wish to speak with regarding a shooting that took place on Thursday on Chicopee Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the person seen in surveillance video is not wanted or suspected of anything in regard of the shooting. Chicopee detectives just wish to speak with him.

If you know or can identify this man, you are asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413) 594-1740