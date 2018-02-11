Baystate Medical Center is educating people on heart health for the month of February

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is heart month.

Baystate Medical Center observes the occasion with a series of presentations by their Cardiologists about keeping our hearts as healthy as possible.

More than one hundred men and women filled Baystate Medical Center’s education center in Holyoke Sunday afternoon.

It’s an audience that keeps coming back year after year to find out what’s new in dealing with heart disease. Anne Fogh from Springfield told 22News, “Different medical problems that we as older people have, they give you information, it’s good.”

The heart and vascular program offers advice every Sunday at noon during February at Baystate Medical Center’s education center on Whitney Avenue in Holyoke.