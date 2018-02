PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is proud of the skillful students at Pathfinder Vocational-Technical high school. This weekend the school’s auto repair team placed in the top ten schools competing in the Boston area for statewide honors.

Ben Lamica and Tom Johnson represented Pathfinder in the skills competition, sponsored by the Massachusetts state auto dealers association.

They tested their knowledge of tools, instruments and the many automobile components.