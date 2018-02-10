Ways to prevent getting the norovirus at the 2018 Winter Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Olympic committee is isolating more than one thousand security personnel after an outbreak of norovirus.



The virus is a G-I bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

It can quickly infect large groups of people because there are often no symptoms for a few days.

We’ve already seen norovirus in Massachusetts this year; a school in Plymouth had to close after more than 100 people were infected.

One local physician advises thorough hand-washing, and using using the right kind of products.



“It’s very easy to catch,” said Louise Cardellina, a physician’s assistant at AFC Urgent Care. “Norovirus is very resistant to cold temperatures, hot temperatures, chlorine, and alcohol, so your best way if you have that, is to wash your hands with soapy water, and avoid the little sanitizers.”



There isn’t a cure for the norovirus, and treatment largely consists of keeping a patient hydrated until the virus passes.