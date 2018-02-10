UMass leaders seek to strengthen ties in visit to India

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass-Amherst’s chancellor and other university officials have departed for a 12-day trip to India meant to strengthen the school’s existing partnerships in the Asian country and explore new ones.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy and the delegation will meet with several Indian governmental, university and business leaders, as well as alumni and incoming students, from the New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru regions.

Planned highlights include a renewal of a memorandum of agreement with Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana regarding academic and research collaboration; and a demonstration of prototype technology developed by a UMass engineering professor that removes difficult contaminants in drinking water.

Subbaswamy and members of the delegation will also meet with leaders of Reliance Industries, Ltd., a Fortune 500 company based in Mumbai, and the largest private sector corporation in India.