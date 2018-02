AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass campus in Amherst is in mourning this weekend because of the death of one of its students.

From dean of students Cara Appel-Silbaugh came word of the death of Gabrielle Bryan, a third year psychology student from the Bronx, New York.

Saturday’s notification urged students to reach out for assistance to various campus agencies, and to log on to the student loss and remembrance web site.