Tim Tebow Foundation gives local special needs people a night to remember

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an unforgettable Friday night in the Pioneer Valley for people with special needs.



Lifepoint Church hosted a special prom night experience at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

It’s part of “Night to Shine” Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

It gives people with special needs, from ages 14 and older, a chance to celebrate with friends during the Valentine’s Day weekend.



The event featured a hair and makeup station, shoe shining, and of course dancing.



“It’s just amazing that we can give back to our community like this and we have such honored guests here tonight and we’re just happy they chose to spend their night with us,” said Mary Whitacre, director of Night to Shine.



More than 540 churches around the world take part in the event each year.