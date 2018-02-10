Springfield announces this year’s colleen for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a new colleen in this year’s Springfield St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Hundreds gathered Saturday night at the Colleen Coronation and Awards Ball.

Anna MacDonnell of Longmeadow will be wearing the crown in this year’s parade. MacDonnell will sit atop the float and represent the city in the Holyoke parade in March.

22News spoke with last year’s colleen, Jillian Murphy, who gave some words of advice for this year’s winner, “Enjoy every minute, it flies by and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s really special, it’s a great tradition that not a lot of cities and towns are fortunate to have.”

Emily Ann Roux, Kathryn Laughlin, Nichole McCarthy and Allison Stevens will make up the colleen’s court.

This year’s colleen will be marching Springfield’s St.Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17th.