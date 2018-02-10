Simple sketch helps police ID market theft suspect

By Published: Updated:
This combination of photos provided by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police in Lancaster, Pa., shows a 2018 sketch drawn by an unnamed witness, left, of a suspect in the Jan. 30, 2018, theft of an undisclosed amount of cash from a farmers market in Lancaster, Pa.; and a July 11, 2017, photo of Hung Phuoc Nguyen, right, identified by police as the suspect in the theft. The witness provided the simple hand-drawn, black-and-white sketch to officers, and police say while the drawing was cartoonish it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect. WHP-TV reports a photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification. (Lancaster City Bureau of Police via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.

A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.

A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn’t been arrested.

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts