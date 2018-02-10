More people turning to solar as energy costs continue to increase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As energy costs continue to go up, more and more people are turning to solar power.

The cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70 percent since 2010, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Solar energy has seen an average annual growth rate of almost 70 percent.

22News asked one local Chicopee resident if he thinks energy providers like Eversource would ever go out of business, as the demand for solar power increases.

“No, because there will always be people who need regular electric and never solar or even wind,” said Anthony Parilla of Chicopee. “I wish a lot more homes would have them, especially apartment complexes because it would help save on electric during the winter and even during the summer for air conditioners and heat in the winter.”

Eversource does provide solar and other renewable energy sources, through its Net Metering program, to help reduce your energy bill.

