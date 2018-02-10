More melting is expected due to mild air and rain this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -This weekend is looking mild and wet. 22News is working for you with how western Massachusetts has gotten used to a melting pattern this winter.

After getting a new coating of snow Wednesday it doesn’t seem like it will be lasting long here in the valley. Western Massachusetts is in for another warm up this winter, something locals have gotten used it.

22News talked with one woman who wants the weather to just make up its mind already. Rebecca Danlinger, from Holyoke, told 22News, “I just want the weather to be normal for Massachusetts I’m tired of the warm weather if I wanted warm weather I’d live in Florida.”

High temperatures are forecasted in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday. That makes western Massachusetts 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

With heavy rain in the forecast a lot of the snow that fell this past week will get washed away. This rain could cause minor flooding in some area.

The ground is still cold and it will be hard for the rain to soak into the soil.