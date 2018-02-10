MGM Springfield to hold info session on careers Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job, MGM Springfield is looking to fill a variety of positions before they open in the fall.

This Tuesday, MGM will be holding an information session about the career opportunities the casino has to offer.

MGM Springfield still has dozens of jobs available and their looking to fill those positions with people from western Massachusetts.

MGM will be hosting multiple information sessions in February on careers ranging from food and beverage to accounting and finance.

Ron Danais told 22News these sessions will create more opportunities for people in the community, “They’re reaching out to people that don’t have jobs and a lot of people out there are looking for jobs and it’s hard to get one now a days. It’s great that they’re reaching out to people and help make Springfield a better place.”

MGM has said they will hire 90 percent of their workforce locally. MGM Springfield has joined with SkillSmart to help people with the job search.

The SkillSmart portal describes the necessary skills and qualifications required for each job.

With the training’s being here it’s going to help a lot of people be able to get in the right area, and work within that work force as strong as they can.

The Career Center on East Columbus Avenue, will be the place where interviewing, hiring, and training employees will take place before the resort opens next fall.

This Tuesday’s session will take place at The Rebecca Johnson Elementary school at 6:00. Here’s a list of the full schedule of information sessions.