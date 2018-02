MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerous incident on Monson’s Main Street Friday night.

Police struggled with and arrested a 61-year-old man from Worcester, who had been visiting family in eastern Hampden County.

According to the Monson Police Facebook page, the man – who struggled violently with officers before being subdued – had reached into his jacket pocket for a knife.

He’s held under $10,000 bail on charges of assault and battery on a police officer. One of the officers was slightly injured.