Local students compete to represent Massachusetts in national competition

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Pathfinder Regional Technical High School competed Saturday afternoon for a chance to represent Massachusetts at the National Automotive Technology Competition later this year.

Ben Lamica and Tom Johnson, both of Palmer, represented Pathfinder Regional Tech in the Massachusetts State Auto Dealers Association High School Skills Competition in Norwood. Pathfinder was ranked in the top 8 schools out of the state to compete.

Students were tested on their knowledge of vehicles, including tire alignments, brakes, engine diagnostics, and engine performance. They also had hands on challenges where they diagnosed and repaired several problems under the hood of a vehicle.

Although Ben and Tom gave it their best, Pathfinder did not make it in the top 3 teams in Saturday’s competition.

Moving forward to represent Massachusetts at the National Automotive Technology Competition in April is the Bristol-Plymoth Technical High School.