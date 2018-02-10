Heartbroken parents of OD victims send valentines to Trump

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Grieving parents, who lost children to opioid addiction, are sending a kind of valentine to President Donald Trump. They are trying to warm his heart, and make sure other parents do not have to live through the kind of heartbreak they already have.

“I had a great kid who had great friends,” Sud Kruczek begins reading her letter to President Trump. She wrote the letter about her son Nick. “As a freshman, he was the starting center on his varsity hockey team.”

Before Nick Kruczek’s first high school game, an upperclassman gave him a pill to help him relax. He told his parents he never again played a game sober. Five years later, Nick died of an opioid overdose. Sue is going to put her letter in an envelope with Nick’s picture on it, and send it so Washington as part of an effort by other grieving mothers.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could flood the president’s desk with all our beautiful childrens’ faces and pictures and send a message,” Kruczek said.

She has been spreading her own message at round tables and press conferences. She lobbied for the state to put a 7 day cap on opioid prescriptions.

What she has not seen is much help from the federal government. She and other parents have heard the words about the drug crisis, but have not seen them backed up with money.

“We need that funding to help all those out there who are struggling desperately, before they become a number like my son,” said Kruczek.

She hopes all the letters like hers will reach the president, and get there just in time for Valentine’s day.

“We’re hoping to touch his heart, warm his heart a little, through our broken hearts,” Kruczek said.

She thinks there are thousands of parents with broken hearts just like hers who will be sending these valentines to President Trump. They all plan to mail them Saturday, hoping they all get to the White House at the same time, right around Valentine’s Day.

