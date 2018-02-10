Flu season is still in full swing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The flu is now widespread across the entire country.

There were nearly 2,500 confirmed cases of the flu from last week alone in Massachusetts. As of February 3, 63 children have died from the virus and hospitalizations are up. The most recent pediatric death in Massachusetts was an 8-month-old baby in Boston.

“I pray for those families and members that lost people because of this illness”, says Thomas Wilbon of Springfield.

There are no signs that this flu season is letting up anytime soon.

A government report released Friday shows that the number of flu-related doctors visits we saw last week ties with the number of flu-related doctors visits we saw with the Swine Flu in 2009.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, there’s still time.

“I get really bad flu every winter, so I like to be ahead”, says Springfield resident Tayvein Thomas. “I have a child too so I don’t want to get him sick or people in my family, my friends, people I work with.”

This flu season started early and is a particularly bad strain. It’s the H3N2 virus, which is know for putting more people in the hospital and causing more deaths than other strains. Experts are still trying to figure out why this flu season is especially bad, though.