Flu epidemic is as bad as 2009 swine flu epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new government study just released Friday shows the number of doctors visits last week ties the numbers seen during the 2009 swine flu epidemic.

That means 1 out of every 13 doctors visits across the country was for flu symptoms like a fever and cough. The number of visits surpasses every winter flu season since 2003, when the government changed the way it measures the flu.

This flu season started early and this particular strain, the H3N2 strain, puts more people in the hospital and causes more deaths. This year’s long lasting intensity has surprised experts and they’re still trying to figure out why it’s been so bad.