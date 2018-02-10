City of Palmer benefits from eager boy scouts helping their communities

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Boy scouts eager to become eagle scouts, have benefited their communities in many ways.

Thanks to boy scout Thomas Traugh and an assist from other Troop 164 scouts, the Palmer town library has finally completed its seed bank, with seeds for every vegetable and plant you can imagine.

Thomas told 22News he hopes this community project will earn him the status of Eagle Scout in this Eastern Hampden county community. “I have a garden at my house and I like gardening so I thought this project would be perfect for what I was looking for.”

Thomas and the others in Troop 164 spent their Saturday putting finishing touches of the community seed bank that everyone in town is welcome to use for their gardening purposes.

22News spoke with Scoutmaster Bill Mullen who said how proud he was of his troop. “It restores my faith in humanity. These are good kids, they don’t get any publicity and they don’t get the publicity they deserve.”

22News is proud to get the word out on how young people take the first steps to what hopefully will be a lifetime of accomplishments for their community.

A project such as a seed bank that can mean so much to so many people in the town of Palmer.