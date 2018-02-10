Annual Seth Machak benefit dinner in Holyoke, keeps the memory of a young man alive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A memory of a young man best known for his kindness was kept alive Saturday night in Holyoke.

Seth Machak passed away in 2013 from an infection that was the result of severe pneumonia.

When he was in the hospital, his family asked people to practice random acts of kindness which became known as “random acts of Sethness.”

Saturday night, a fundraiser was held at the Mt. Tom Masonic Lodge in Holyoke where Seth served as a mason.

Seth’s parents, Mark and Cathy Machak, told 22News about the type of person their son was. “It was something that our son loved to do. He was very passionate about helping people, whether it be other kids in high school or particularly old people with dementia and memory impairment.”

For the third year, all the money raised from the benefit dinner will go to award 5 or more high school seniors with scholarships to college.