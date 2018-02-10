SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 120 girls gathered for the 18th annual Girls and Women in Sports day, held at Western New England University Saturday.

Girls ages 6-12 attended a free sports clinic, in exchange, for a donated item to benefit domestic violence victims.

“That’s why they call it girl power, because they’re taking care of our community,” 8-year-old, Amayah Dyer of Springfield told 22News. It was also an opportunity, for the community, to learn from female athletes, serving as role models.

“When you bring women and young girls together, in sport, you encourage them,” said VP of Student Affairs, Jeanne Hart-Steffes. “You give them confidence to go forward and do great things.”

Girls signed up for 3 clinics, everything ranging from basketball to swimming. Some exploring sports for the first time.

8-year-old, Kendall Reid of East Longmeadow said.”You just have to be nice and you have to be like generous and help people,” “If they’re nervous, you just have to say, it’s really good here.”

Community Outreach coordinator and program creator Jennifer Kollins told 22News, sports taught her valuable lessons about life. She said, “sports is about all the transferable skills that really carry over into, into career and into life with other people.”

Lessons she hopes these girls will remember and utilize.