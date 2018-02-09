Westfield Technical Academy receiving new addition to aviation program

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Technical Academy is getting a new addition to aviation program.

The Students were informed Friday that they’ll soon be getting a Falcon Jet to work on. The Emraer Aircraft company’s Windsor Locks division has donated the money to transport the Jet to Westfield Technical Academy.

Repairing airplanes appeals to these students.

“I fell in love with airplanes, how to fix them like everything behind the maintenance and everything after one week,” said Angelica Chepurin. “I put it down as my first choice and really wanted to get it.”

Westfield Technical Academies aviation maintenance program prepares it graduates to be fully accredited by the Federal Aviation Administration. The first graduating class will receive their diplomas next year.