West Springfield Police are looking for a missing person

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Luis Rodriguez who is 19-years old, 5’4” tall, 200lbs, with brown eyes and black hair was last last seen on January, 15th.

He most recently lived in the Birch Park Circle area of West Springfield with an uncle.

He is believed to have visited or stayed in Holyoke before his disappearance.

Anyone who may have information on Luis Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Dept. at 263-3210.

You can ask for Officer Lafrance who is handling the case.