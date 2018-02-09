Waitress gets probation for stealing $15K from restaurant

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – A waitress who stole more than $15,000 from a Northampton restaurant has been placed on probation for three years and ordered to repay the money.

The Republican newspaper reports that 36-year-old Shiva Antmann paid $5,000 in restitution on Thursday and must pay the rest by the end of her probation. If she does so, her case can be dismissed without a conviction.

Antmann was charged with stealing from Jakes in Northampton from 2013 to 2017.

Police say she used the computerized bookkeeping system to edit customer orders that were paid in cash and pocketed some of the money herself.

Her attorney says she spent most of the money on other people “to win their approval.”