VIDEO: Woman may have given birth in airport bathroom, left baby behind with handwritten note

TUSCON, Ariz. (WFLA) – Authorities in Arizona are searching for the mother of a newborn baby who was left with a note in an airport bathroom, The Washington Post reported.

Surveillance video released by the Tuscon Airport Authority shows a woman arrive at the airport carrying what appears to be a baby wrapped in a blanket. Authorities say she left the airport without her baby boy.

The newborn was found inside the bathroom with a torn umbilical cord and a note.

“Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home,” the note read.

At the end of the note, the mother pleaded, “I just want what is best for him and it’s not me. Please, I’m sorry.”

A custodian told police she saw the woman holding the baby inside the restroom and that there were pools of blood on the floor. When she asked the woman if she was okay, the suspected mother would only say that the baby was three-months-old and left in a hurry. The custodian later found bloody clothes stuffed under paper towels in the trash can.

Responding medics clamped the baby’s umbilical cord and the child was taken to an area hospital. According to an airport spokeswoman, the baby appears to be healthy and is now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Arizona is a “safe haven” state, therefore a person may surrender a child to authorities without being punished. But the mother may still face criminal charges given that the airport is not a designated location.