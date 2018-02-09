Two brothers charged with gun violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday evening Massachusetts State Police pulled over a 2006 White Infiniti for speeding on Allen Street in Springfield.

Police arrested brothers Sylvain and Warren Gelin after finding a gun in the glove compartment.

After an investigation, the gun was found to have been stolen out of Vermont.

Troopers also found a shoe box containing a large quantity of “green vegetable matter consistent with marijuana.”

Sylvain and Warren Gelin were taken to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Springfield.

Bail for Sylvain Gelin was set for $10,000 while Warren Gelin was held without bail.

Both were charged with the following offenses:

1. Improper storage of a firearm;

2. Receiving stolen property greater than $250;

3. Illegal possession/carrying of a firearm;

4. Possession of a firearm without an FID card;

5. Carrying a loaded firearm;

6. Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

7. Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute;

8. Committing a drug violation near a school;

9. Felony possession of a firearm; and

10. Failure to wear a seatbelt.

Individually, Sylvain Gelin , who was operating the car, was also charged with the following offenses:

1. Marked lanes violation;

2. Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

3. Speed greater than reasonable for conditions;

4. Improper turning;

5. Refusing to identify self; and

6. Obstruction of Justice.

Individually Warren Gelin was also charged with the following offenses:

1. Committing a firearms violation with 2 prior drug crimes.