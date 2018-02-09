Two brothers charged with gun violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday evening Massachusetts State Police pulled over a 2006 White Infiniti for speeding on Allen Street in Springfield.
Police arrested brothers Sylvain and Warren Gelin after finding a gun in the glove compartment.
After an investigation, the gun was found to have been stolen out of Vermont.
Troopers also found a shoe box containing a large quantity of “green vegetable matter consistent with marijuana.”
Sylvain and Warren Gelin were taken to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Springfield.
Bail for Sylvain Gelin was set for $10,000 while Warren Gelin was held without bail.
Both were charged with the following offenses:
1. Improper storage of a firearm;
2. Receiving stolen property greater than $250;
3. Illegal possession/carrying of a firearm;
4. Possession of a firearm without an FID card;
5. Carrying a loaded firearm;
6. Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
7. Possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute;
8. Committing a drug violation near a school;
9. Felony possession of a firearm; and
10. Failure to wear a seatbelt.
Individually, Sylvain Gelin , who was operating the car, was also charged with the following offenses:
1. Marked lanes violation;
2. Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;
3. Speed greater than reasonable for conditions;
4. Improper turning;
5. Refusing to identify self; and
6. Obstruction of Justice.
Individually Warren Gelin was also charged with the following offenses:
1. Committing a firearms violation with 2 prior drug crimes.