Springfield Water and Sewer warning residents about person posing as employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is warning residents Friday night about a person pretending to work there to gain entry into homes.

Springfield Water and Sewer said most of their work is done by appointment, and typically only show up unannounced during emergencies.

They said payments to the commission can only be made by mail, online, or at designated locations, so payment should not be given to anyone asking at your door.

Water and Sewer Commission employees should be wearing identification cards that include a number on the back to call and verify their employment. One Springfield resident said she always double checks.

“It’s very scary because some of them could have the tag, and when we see the tag, we believe they are the person that says it,” said Maria Vargas. “And what happens if it’s not?”

If you believe someone is posing as a member of the Water and Sewer Commission, you should contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.