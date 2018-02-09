Springfield Water and Sewer Commission issues a safety alert to customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has issued a safety alert to its customers after receiving reports that a person claiming to be a Commission employee tried to gain entry into Springfield homes.

To protect your family and your property, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has this advice:

Do not allow anyone who claims to be a Commission employee into your home without first checking their official Springfield Water and Sewer Commission identification card. The backs of the cards include a number you may call to verify employment with the Commission.

Commission employees drive blue or white vehicles with official license plates, and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission seal is displayed on the vehicle.

In most cases, Commission work is performed by appointment. Employees may visit a property unannounced at times; however, most of those contacts are due to a water or sewer emergency.

You may contact 413-452-1320 to verify that an employee works at SWSC, and/or you may call Customer Service at 413-310-3501 to verify that the employee is scheduled to perform work at your property.

Payments and other account transactions are only accepted by mail, on-line, or at designated payment locations. Commission employees never ask for cash payments, money transfers, or refunds while at a customer’s home.

If you suspect that an individual is unlawfully posing as a Commission employee, do not allow them access to your property and contact your police department.