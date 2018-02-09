Springfield Water and Sewer Commission issues a safety alert to customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has issued a safety alert to its customers after receiving reports that a person claiming to be a Commission employee tried to gain entry into Springfield homes.
To protect your family and your property, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has this advice:
- Do not allow anyone who claims to be a Commission employee into your home without first checking their official Springfield Water and Sewer Commission identification card. The backs of the cards include a number you may call to verify employment with the Commission.
- Commission employees drive blue or white vehicles with official license plates, and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission seal is displayed on the vehicle.
- In most cases, Commission work is performed by appointment. Employees may visit a property unannounced at times; however, most of those contacts are due to a water or sewer emergency.
- You may contact 413-452-1320 to verify that an employee works at SWSC, and/or you may call Customer Service at 413-310-3501 to verify that the employee is scheduled to perform work at your property.
- Payments and other account transactions are only accepted by mail, on-line, or at designated payment locations. Commission employees never ask for cash payments, money transfers, or refunds while at a customer’s home.
- If you suspect that an individual is unlawfully posing as a Commission employee, do not allow them access to your property and contact your police department.