SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the person in the photo who they say robbed the Subway on Boston Road in Springfield.

Spokesman of the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told 22News the robbery took place on January 14 around 5:40 p.m.

Walsh explained that the person in the photo got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after threatening to shoot an employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6355.