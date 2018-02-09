Springfield Italian center struggling to recover after flooding and break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Italian Cultural Center has been closed for a month in Springfield after a burst pipe seriously damaged the building.

The Italian Cultural Center’s security alarm had to be shut off after the burst pipe flooded the building, and short circuited the alarm. Thieves broke in this week and stole from the already struggling center.

A burst pipe and a break-in have left the Italian Cultural Center struggling to recover in Springfield’s South End.

“We saw it raining from upstairs into our main floor, we work so hard, everything we do here is completely volunteer, so when we see devastation like this, it’s completely disheartening,” Italian Cultural Center President, Stephanie Spolzino told 22News.

While they wait to hear what insurance will cover, the center has had to close for the last month, canceling the classes and events that fund the center itself.

On Monday and Tuesday, thieves made a bad situation worse.

The center will hold their Italian language classes later this month at nearby south end middle school, thanks to the mayor finding them space.