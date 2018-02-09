Secretary Galvin raises concerns about citizenship question on census

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin wants to stop a move that he says is politicizing the census process. He’s concerned a citizenship question may discourage people from responding.

The Department of Justice is requesting that a question asking respondents about their citizenship status be included on the 2020 census. But critics of the move are concerned the move may deter undocumented immigrants from participating, resulting in an under-count in states like Massachusetts which have high immigrant populations.

Nearly one in six Massachusetts residents is an immigrant, according to the American Immigration Council. Secretary Glavin, a liaison for the Massachusetts census, warned that an undercount could lead to less federal funding, congressional seats, and Massachusetts representation in the Electoral College.

Galvin plans to consider taking legal action against the federal government if they go through with the proposal.