Recent weather raises concerns for agencies caring for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Conditions created by this week’s snow storm followed by freezing rain caused concern for agencies caring for the homeless here in Western Massachusetts.

The friends of the homeless shelter on Worthington Street in Springfield was full during this week’s snow, ice and cold.

Friends of the Homeless director William Miller told 22News it’s not unusual for the shelter to house 150 people per night. There was no increase in people seeking shelter because of the cold weather.