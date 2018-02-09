Potholes are a big problem on Fuller Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a bumpy ride for commuters on one major roadway in the city of Chicopee.

Our 22News crew found numerous potholes in around the median and along the side of the roadway on Fuller Road.

One man who works along Fuller Road told 22News that the potholes are bad in this area, but the problem is not confined to Chicopee.

“They have a lot of work to do on the roads. Shouldn’t have to worry about our tires getting wrecked, because tires aren’t cheap,” said Eric Martin who works of Fuller Road.

The western Massachusetts’ pothole problems will likely get worse before they get better.

The frequent freezing and thawing we have been experiencing lately has put stress on the roads, creating new potholes and making the existing ones even bigger.