PHOTOS: 22-foot deep cave discovered in Texas neighborhood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in a Brushy Creek neighborhood west of Round Rock are in awe after a hole opened up on a street, revealing a 22-foot deep cave underneath. Crews initially said the cave went down 40 feet, but a new estimate says 22 feet.
A photograph posted to numerous neighborhood groups show an expansive cave with a large column in the middle. Brushy Creek MUD confirms the photo that was posted is an actual photo of inside the cave that was taken by a spelunker.
The cave is located on Cambria Drive near Ephraim Road, however, officials have covered up the hole as they figure out how to handle it.
Cave collapses in Brushy Creek neighborhood, creating 42-foot-deep hole
Cave collapses in Brushy Creek neighborhood, creating 42-foot-deep hole x
Latest Galleries
-
Springfield Rescue mission
-
scantic river dam breaks
-
Super moon December 2017
-
Sunderland attempted robbery suspect
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags