PHOTOS: 22-foot deep cave discovered in Texas neighborhood

Cave found underneath Cambria Drive in the Brushy Creek neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2018. This photo was taken by a spelunker. (KXAN)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in a Brushy Creek neighborhood west of Round Rock are in awe after a hole opened up on a street, revealing a 22-foot deep cave underneath. Crews initially said the cave went down 40 feet, but a new estimate says 22 feet.

A photograph posted to numerous neighborhood groups show an expansive cave with a large column in the middle. Brushy Creek MUD confirms the photo that was posted is an actual photo of inside the cave that was taken by a spelunker.

The cave is located on Cambria Drive near Ephraim Road, however, officials have covered up the hole as they figure out how to handle it.

