Part of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened after car crash damages telephone pole

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is getting back to normal on Northampton Street after it was closed Fridaydue to a motor vehicle accident that damaged a telephone pole.

According to Easthampton police, Northampton Street was closed between West Street and Florence Road as Eversource crews worked to fix the damaged telephone pole.

Police say the incident was reported around 10 a.m. and that the road would be closed until 8 p.m.

There was no word on any injuries or if anyone was sent to the hospital.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.