Northampton man claims to have lost belongings after city cleared homeless camp

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man said he lost his belongings when the DPW cleared the homeless camp where he was staying.



Attorney James Winston said since that man was trespassing, he has no legal grounds to sue.



Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz ordered DPW crews to dismantle what they believed to be an “abandoned” homeless camp, at the end of Texas Road.



According the Gazette, a homeless man who was living there, claims he lost two tents and other valuables, in the cleanup.



The mayor’s office told 22News that outreach workers went to the camp twice and determined it had been abandoned.



“The city’s position is that when they went up there, there was nothing of value even there,” said Attorney James Winston of Northampton. “So, it’s possible that somebody else came after and picked up something. Certainly, there’s no duty of the city to safeguard anything.”



The camp became a concern, after businesses and neighbors complained.

A stabbing took place there in December.



“No trespassing” signs have been posted, which means anyone who camps on that property now could face criminal charges.



22News contacted Eliot Community Human Services outreach worker, to find out if they were assisting that man with recovering his belongings.

We have yet to hear back from them.