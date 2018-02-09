North Adams man wins $1M in instant ticket game

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man is the winner of a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

According to a news release from Christian Teja of the Massachusetts State Lottery, John Luscier of North Adams is the second $1 million prize winner in the “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™” instant ticket game.

Luscier bought the winning ticket at the Cumberland Farms at 1366 Curran Highway in North Adams. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two $4 million instant prizes and six additional $1 million instant prizes are still available in the $10 “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™” instant game, which includes Second Chance Drawings for cash prizes and trips to Las Vegas for a chance to win up to $1 billion.