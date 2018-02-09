Monson Police investigating gunshot incident

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Monson Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Old Stagecoach Drive at around 10:00 Thursday night.

The resident of the home told police that some one he knew, along with three strangers were involved in a fight inside the home.

During the fight one of the strangers pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the resident.

Another visitor, who was in the home at the time and and who also had a handgun, tried to intervene. His gun was taken away and he was also robbed.

As the individuals were leaving, the victims reported that a gunshot was fired at the home damaging a window.

The Monson Police Department has identified at least one of the individuals involved in the incident.

Charges of armed robbery, larceny of a firearm, assault and battery, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling are expected.

This incident remains under investigation so additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Szymanski at (413) 893-9500 Ext 116.