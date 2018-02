One of the key components to losing weight is having a proper mindset. Nurturing your body and fueling your body with food is so important, so Lifestyle and Weight Loss Expert Carolyn Phillips shared tips to eating mindfully.

1. Make a list of when you over eat or under eat

2. Ask yourself questions?

Do I need this this?

How will this make me feel?

What is this the replacement for?

3. Put the thought before the behavior.

4. Scale of 1-5 hunger awareness