MassMutual to receive over $40 million in incentives to add in-state jobs

BOSTON (WWLP) – MassMutual will receive approximately $46 million in financial incentives as part of their expansion agreement with the state. This is the largest commitment ever made to a Springfield-based company.

MassMutual must meet its job-creation obligation of adding 2,000 jobs to Massachusetts in order to receive the incentives. 1,500 of those positions will be added to the company’s corporate headquarters in Springfield.

In a statement to 22News, MassMutual President and CEO said, in part:

“We have deep roots and a supportive community in our hometown of Springfield, and we will continue to invest and grow our workforce in the city.”

MassMutual plans to consolidate some of its facilities and move positions to Springfield and Boston locations.