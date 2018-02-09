MassMutual to receive over $40 million in incentives to add in-state jobs

Company must add 2,000 jobs in the state to receive the incentives

Elisha Machado, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – MassMutual will receive approximately $46 million in financial incentives as part of their expansion agreement with the state. This is the largest commitment ever made to a Springfield-based company.

MassMutual adding 1,500 jobs at Springfield HQ

MassMutual must meet its job-creation obligation of adding 2,000 jobs to Massachusetts in order to receive the incentives. 1,500 of those positions will be added to the company’s corporate headquarters in Springfield.

Local businesses could benefit from incoming MassMutual jobs

In a statement to 22News, MassMutual President and CEO said, in part:

“We have deep roots and a supportive community in our hometown of Springfield, and we will continue to invest and grow our workforce in the city.”

MassMutual plans to consolidate some of its facilities and move positions to Springfield and Boston locations.

Related Posts