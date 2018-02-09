MassDOT has filled more than 2,000 potholes so far in 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT crews filled potholes that were in major need of repair in Southampton Friday.

MassDOT said it’s filled more than 2000 potholes so far this year. Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told 22News, he’s glad Route 10 was part of those repairs.



Potholes are everywhere. 22News spotted several large potholes on Route 10.

According to Southampton Fire Chief John Workman, those craters are creating problems for emergency responders.

“Any response for an emergency is a challenge, and so, potholes just add to that challenge and it’s just not any fun,” said Fire Chief Workman. “So, its nice that they’re getting fixed.”

Traffic was reduced to one lane, where crews were using “hot mix” to patch the roadway.

Repairs to Route 10 in Southampton had been scheduled for earlier this week, but were postponed because of weather.



According spokesperson Patrick Marvin, MassDOT addresses potholes as they are identified.