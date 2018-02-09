Incoming MassMutual jobs expected to bring more business to local stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses that depend heavily on MassMutual employees are applauding the financial giant’s decision to bring 1500 more jobs to Springfield.

Wilbraham road service stations and convenience stores are located across the street from the MassMutual parking lot.

The manager of the Dairy Mart told 22News, MassMutual employees buy a lot of gas and products at his store.

“It’s a great help to have Mass Mutual right across the street,” said Babar Earcad. “And I’m very excited about the new addition there, you said 1500 more employees coming here.”

Mass Mutual plans to close its Enfield, Connecticut operation and transfer those 1500 employees to Springfield.