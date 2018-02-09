Greenfield man died in a snowmobile accident in Vermont

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Snowmobiles are fun to ride, but they’re also dangerous, especially at night.

A Greenfield man died after losing control of his snowmobile in Vermont Thursday night, when he lost control on a sharp curve.

Bruce Bohonowicz was thrown from his sled and struck a tree.

“You really got to watch what you’re doing,” said Richard Townsley of Greenfield. “I went around a pond once and it sunk a little bit, and I had to find a way to get out of there. You gotta be careful.”

When it comes to operating a snowmobile, you want to make sure you have a helmet on. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and the type of terrain you’re riding on. It’s also a good idea to take it slow on turns, and be ready to brake. Modern snowmobiles can reach 100 miles per hour.

“Know your surroundings. know your capabilities, and what your machine is capable of, said Tim Pydych, Co-Owner of Ray’s Cycle Center in Greenfield. “You also want to wear the proper attire and safety equipment.”

Pydych told 22News most snowmobile riders keep it to 20 to 30 miles per hour in the woods. Franklin County riders go to Vermont and New Hampshire, because there are more trails and snow up north.

Vermont State Police are still trying to determine why Bohonowicz snowmobile left the trail.