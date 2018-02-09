Gov. Baker keeping up with promise after Patriots Super Bowl defeat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf will soon be enjoying Boston Cream Cupcakes from the Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield.

Owner Dino Facente and his staff Friday prepared some of the dozens of cupcakes Governor Baker promised Governor Wolf if the New England Patriots were to lose the Superbowl game.

Facente said he did great Boston cream cupcake business on Superbowl Sunday.

“There were a lot of people in here looking for the Boston Cream Cupcakes,” said Dino Facente. “We made literally sold thousands of them.”

Governor Baker had become a fan of Dino Facente’s Boston Cream Cupcakes while campaigning in Western Massachusetts in 2013.