Funding discontinued for Springfield shelter for homeless women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal agency has pulled funding from a shelter for homeless women in Springfield’s Mason Square.

The 13 Residents of Annie’s House said they’re afraid they’ll be forced to live on the streets again. Funding is being discontinued from the U.S. Department of housing and urban development.

Resident of Annie’s House, Susan Yamin told 22News, “It’s kept me from being homeless. I’m in my sixties and I’m on disability. I can’t afford an apartment.”

Residents and staff members told 22News, Unless alternate funding can be found, Annie’s House will close by June 30th. It’s run by an agency called the Mental Health Association, which told 22News, if Annie’s House closes, they will find a place to live for each of the 13 women living there now.