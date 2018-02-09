Easthampton medical marijuana dispensary opening Friday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new medical marijuana dispensary officially opens its doors Friday.

INSA, formerly known as the Hampden Care Facility, will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 A.M. The company’s CEO told 22News that the recent name change reflects the energy and passion of the organization.

INSA’s new facility, located at the Keystone Mill on Pleasant Street, includes a 30,000 square foot cultivation room, which grows their eight different strains of cannabis. The 2,500 square-foot dispensary will sell seven different edibles and five different concentrates for medical use only, though the CEO said they are interested in selling recreationally once the state establishes regulations.

The facility expects to serve about 50 patients per day. It is only the second medical marijuana dispensary to open in western Massachusetts. NETA opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in the region, which is located in neighboring Northampton.

INSA also has a facility under construction on Cottage Street in Springfield.