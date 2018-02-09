Dr. Phil – “Sisters confront their mom who says she’s married to Tyler Perry”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Kourtney and Kelly continue trying to convince their mother, Karla, that she’s not Mrs. Tyler Perry, but rather the victim of an online scammer who has already cashed in on $100,000 of Karla’s retirement fund, according to her daughters.

Time is running out for Karla to realize the truth before she spends the rest of her savings and alienates her entire support system.

In the second part of this story, Karla finds out some shocking information about her online love who she’s never met in real life.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

