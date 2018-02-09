Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators cause ruckus at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — Leaders from all over the world made their way to PyeongChang for the Olympics opening ceremony.

The U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe represented their homelands.

But folks were stunned when they thought they also saw North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.

The pair of national leaders have been known to trade threats of nuclear war over the past year.

It turns out, the two impersonators were dressed as President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

The duo reportedly caused quite a stir when they were spotted at the iconic event of nations.

Reporters who were there said both actors were eventually kicked out of the Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang.

PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pose during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: People dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and U.S President Donald Trump pose for photographs during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on February 9, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. Vice President Mike Pence is on day two of a three day visit to South Korea and will lead the U.S delegation in the opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are escorted out of the ceremony during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pose during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are escorted out of the ceremony during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: People dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and U.S President Donald Trump pose for photographs during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on February 9, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. Vice President Mike Pence is on day two of a three day visit to South Korea and will lead the U.S delegation in the opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are escorted out of the ceremony during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are escorted out of the ceremony during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pose during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Click here to view the photo gallery on the WWLP APP