Chicopee Police looking into late night shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News they received a call for multiple shots fired near the area of 714 Chicopee Street just after 10:00 Thursday night.

When police got there they found a small pool of blood near the back of the building but no one was around.

A little while later Chicopee Police dispatch got a call from Baystate Medical Center that two gunshot victims had been brought to the hospital and treated.

Chicopee Police detectives determined that one of the victims, an adult man, had been shot in the back and a 4-year-old child who was with the man was not shot but was slightly injured due to possibly falling during the incident.

Chicopee Police are asking that if you have any information or if you saw anything to call them at (413)594-1740 or Text a Tip to CRIMES (274637).